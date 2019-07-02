Invacare cuts 75 jobs, names new sales roles

In a progress update on its transformation plan, Invacare (NYSE:IVC) says it's cut 75 jobs and changed some leadership in its sales organization.

The company named Joost Beltman VP - Sales and Marketing, North America. Most recently, he served as managing director of the Benelux and Italy regions.

It's also named Keith Brantly director of CRT sales; he's rejoining the company from Amoena USA.

Meanwhile, it's shed 75 associates in North America and Europe. The company expects pretax cash restructuring charges of about $0.6M in Q2 and $2.5M in Q3.

Once the workforce reduction is done, it expects $6.4M in annualized pretax savings: $3.3M in Europe, and the rest in North America.