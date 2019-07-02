Alcoa divesting stake in one Saudi JV

In an SEC filing, Alcoa (NYSE:AA) notes it's going to hand off its 25.1% stake in a joint venture with Ma'aden, the Sauri Arabian Mining Co.

The two had teamed on the Ma'aden Rolling Co., a can and auto sheet mill, along with two other ongoing entities: Ma'aden Bauxite and Alumina Co., and Ma'aden Aluminum Co.

Alcoa is making a contribution to MRC of $100M, in two installments, and will be released from all future obligations, including sponsor support of $295M in MRC debt.

The company expects a charge of about $320M, pretax and after-tax -- about $1.72/share, in the second quarter.