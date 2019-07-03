Broadcom in advanced talks to buy Symantec - Bloomberg

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) appears to still be on a buying spree, with the chipmaker in advanced talks to acquire security software vendor Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Shares of the latter surged more than 20% AH on Tuesday following the news, but prior to the report the stock had lost about a third of its value since 2017 due to management turnover and deteriorating earnings.

Broadcom most recently bought CA Inc. for $18.9B, although its effort to purchase Qualcomm was blocked by the Trump administration.