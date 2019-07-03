Arizona wades into Nike 'Betsy Ross' controversy

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has withdrawn a $1M incentive for Nike (NYSE:NKE) to build a plant in the state following the company's "terrible decision" to pull its Air Max 1 sneakers.

"Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism," he declared.

Critics, like Colin Kapernick, say featuring a colonial-era version of the American flag on the sneakers reflects links to slavery.