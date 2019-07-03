EU open to talks on subsidies dispute

The EU is open to talks with Washington in a dispute over aircraft subsidies, but it is also preparing retaliation after the U.S. added Italian cheese, Scotch whisky and other products to a list of goods in line for hefty tariffs.

The WTO has found that Airbus and Boeing received billions of dollars of harmful subsidies in a pair of cases marking the world's largest-ever corporate trade dispute.

Billions of dollars of tit-for-tat tariffs are on the line, with Washington first to seek the duties under the WTO timetable.