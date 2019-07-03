U.S. judge to slash Roundup jury verdict

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria will reduce an $80M damage award against Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) to $50M or less in the case of a man who blamed his cancer on glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup.

"It's quite clear that under the Constitution I’m required to reduce the punitive damages award and it’s just a question of how much," he said during a court hearing.

Bayer faces lawsuits by more than 13,400 plaintiffs nationwide and a series of Roundup jury verdicts against the company have prompted its share price to plummet.