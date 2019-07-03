Futures gain before holiday-shortened session

Ahead by 0.2%, U.S. stock index futures are following European equities higher, with the Euro Stoxx 50 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) up 0.7% at midday after IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde was nominated as the new head of the ECB.
Lagarde is expected to continue the dovish policies of current chief Mario Draghi, whose term expires on Oct. 31.
Oil is up 0.4% to $56.50/bbl after a 4% plunge in the previous session, while 10-year Treasury yields dipped to the lowest since November 2016 following a disappointing run of economic data.
