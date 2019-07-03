UGI subsidiary to acquire Columbia Midstream Group LLC for ~$1.275B

UGI Energy Services, LLC, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to acquire the equity interests of Columbia Midstream Group LLC, from a subsidiary of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)for ~$1.275B.

The acquisition significantly expands UGI’s midstream portfolio and provides an opportunity to invest an additional $300M - $500M over the next five years at attractive returns.

The company expects the transaction to be EPS neutral in FY2020, and accretive beginning in FY2021 excluding transaction and integration costs.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.