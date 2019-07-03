Easier policy from two new Fed nominees?

Amid a yearlong assault on the Fed and its chairman, President Trump has tapped two economists to the central bank’s board who are likely to support a call for lower interest rates.

Christopher Waller is director of research for St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who was the only dissenting vote in favor of a rate cut at the Fed's meeting in June.

The other, Judy Shelton, has been an informal adviser to Trump and publicly said the central bank should reduce rates.