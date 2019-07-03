Chaparral Energy joins Russell 3000 index

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) was added to the Russell 3000 Index on July 1 as part of the 2019 Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution.

Chaparral Chief Executive Officer Earl Reynolds said, “Our commitment to the strategic, low-cost development of our high-return STACK assets and consistent operational execution has enabled Chaparral to be in the position to be added to the index. We are now eligible for investment in a large number of index funds, which will broaden our exposure to an extended range of investors.”