Ensco Rowan to change its name to Valaris plc and ticker to VAL

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) to change its name to Valaris plc, effective July 31, 2019.

Following its name change, the Company’s ordinary shares will trade under the new ticker symbol (VAL).

President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Burke said, “We are excited to create a new identity as Valaris that will help us usher in a new era for our company and the industry. This new identity will help to accelerate cultural alignment as we move forward as a larger, more diverse organization and act as a catalyst to achieve our ambition to be ‘Boldly First’ as the leader in the offshore services industry.”

Press release