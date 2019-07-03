Cedar Fair acquires Sawmill Creek Resort

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) announces that it acquired Sawmill Creek Resort located in Huron, Ohio for an undisclosed amount.

Sawmill Creek adds to Cedar's growing portfolio of resort properties serving Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark and the Cedar Point Sports Center, which is currently being expanded to include an indoor sports facility.

Cedar Fair plans to make the necessary investment in Sawmill Creek to upgrade and modernize its guest rooms, resort facilities and infrastructure. Improvements are projected to be completed over the next two years.

Source: Press Release