Health Canada grants Industrial Hemp License to AgraFlora

AgraFlora Organics International (OTCPK:PUFXF) has been awarded a license from Health Canada, under the industrial hemp regulations of the Cannabis Act at its flagship 2.2M square foot Delta Greenhouse Complex.

The Industrial Hemp License equips AgraFlora with immediate cultivation, propagation, nursery and product formulation/manufacturing capabilities.

AgraFlora will commence initial R&D in July, beginning with the testing of Health Canada approved varieties.

Once fully optimized, AgraFlora's planned industrial hemp operations will provide ample feedstock inputs for its unique portfolio of cannabinoid product formulation and downstream assets.

The Company has proceeded with the second issuance of 1,250,000 bonus shares at a price of $0.425/share to Cornelius Houwelings pursuant to a letter of intent dated May 22, 2018.