Roche's Xofluza successful in late-stage flu study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, MINISTONE-2, evaluating an oral suspension formulation of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's XOFLUZA (baloxavir marboxil) in children with the flu showed that it was well-tolerated and reduced the duration of flu symptoms.

The study also showed that XOFLUZA was comparable to Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) in reducing flu symptoms.

Complete data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

XOFLUZA is also being evaluated in another Phase 3, MINISTONE-1.

The company says XOFLUZA, discovered by Shionogi & Co. (OTCPK:SGIOY) is the only flu treatment shown to be effective in otherwise healthy people with the flu, people at high risk of complications from the flu and as a preventative measure against developing the flu following exposure to an infected family member. Roche owns global commercialization rights exclusive of Japan and Taiwan.