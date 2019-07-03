E-commerce losses pile up at Walmart

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is prepping itself to lose more than $1B in its e-commerce operations in the U.S. this year off revenue of $21B to $22B, according to Recode.

Sources say Walmart e-commerce chief Marc Lore is under increasing pressure to cut losses, a difficult task with the retailer looking to compete with Amazon on speed of delivery and breadth of products by expanding its e-commerce infrastructure.

Walmart is expected to sell at least one of the three digital fashion brands that it has bought under Lore to free up cash for investing in more warehouses and fulfillment centers.