Evotec completes Just Bio acquisition

Evotec SE (OTCPK:EVOTF) has completed the acquisition of Just Biotherapeutics, signed on 20 May 2019.

The Company will pay a total consideration of up to $90M including potential earn outs in the next three years. The initial consideration of $60M is subject to customary net debt and working capital adjustments.

The motive of the acquisition was to integrate Evotec's machine-learning technologies and agile, flexible methods for the design, development, and manufacturing of biologics into drug discovery offerings.

Previously: Evotec to acquire Just Therapeutics for up to $90M (May 20)