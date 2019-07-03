Chip prices seen whacking Samsung Electronics earnings

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) is expected to report a drop in Q2 profit of around 60% to 6T won ($5.14B), according to estimates.

A sharp reduction in memory chips supplied to Huawei sparked a drop in prices. DRAM prices are estimated to have fallen 25% in Q2 and are seen dropping 15% to 20% in Q3.

Despite the upcoming earnings hit, Huawei's troubles are called potentially good news for Samsung in the long run. Samsung could sell 37M more smartphones annually if U.S. sanctions are held in place, forecasts HI Investment & Securities.