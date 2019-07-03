Jefferies Q2 beats as principal transactions increase

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Q2 adjusted EPS of 41 cents beats the consensus estimate of 37 cents, while net revenue of $1.10B exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.01B.

Q2 commissions and other fees of $159.8M increased drom $158.1M a year ago and from $147.3M in Q1 2019.

Principal transactions revenue of $248.8M increased from $137.8M in the year-ago quarter and $234.3M in Q1 2019.

Investment banking revenue of $430.1M fell from $500.3M a year ago and rose from $285.6M in the previous quarter.

Asset management fees of $4.55M fell from $6.02M a year ago and $6.67M in Q1.

"Overall, investment banking results returned to more normal levels, although our investment banking advisory revenues were held back by the lag effect resulting from capital markets conditions in December and the U.S. government shutdown in December and January," said CEO Rich Handler and President Brian Friedman in a statement.

