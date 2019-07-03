KSP Research sees NYCB, Ally well set for four rate cuts

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are relatively well positioned if the Fed cuts rates four times by the end of next year, KSP Research founder Kevin St. Pierre writes in a research note.

NYCB has 40% of its deposits in time deposits and 74% of loans in multifamily real estate; ALLY's auto-loan portfolio will reprice as 2-3 year duration fixed-rate loans are replaced by higher-yielding new originations, he writes.

Smaller companies that are well positioned: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC), Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD).

NYCB Quant rating Bearish; Ally Quant rating Very Bullish.