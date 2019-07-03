Canopy Growth down 8% as co-CEO exits

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) announces that Bruce Linton will step down as co-CEO and Canopy Board member.

Mark Zekulin has agreed to become the sole CEO.

Rade Kovacevic will assume the role of President. These changes are effective immediately.

The Board has also appointed John Bell as its Board Chair. He has served on the board as lead director for 5 years.

Shares are down 8% premarket.

Update: In an interview with CNBC, Mr. Linton says he was fired. The reason for his termination is unclear, just saying that the board and executives needed to be "reconfigured."