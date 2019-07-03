Deutsche Bank restructuring costs to lead to 2019 loss - FT

Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) plan to drastically reduce its investment bank unit is expected to cost as much as €5B and result in a net loss this year, the Financial Times reports, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The restructuring plan, which the bank's supervisory board will consider on Sunday, will include as many as 20,000 job cuts and more than €50B of assets being split off into a bad bank.

Previously: Deutsche Bank in talks to shed big part of equities business - WSJ (July 2)