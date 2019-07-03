Analysts positive on Broadcom-Symantec deal

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives weighs in on reports that Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is in "advanced talks" to acquire Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

"If Broadcom goes down this route we believe there are some significant synergies and cost cutting on the enterprise side, coupled with a cash cow machine on the consumer front, and in terms of a ~$18 billion to $20 billion deal this would make sense on paper although many questions would still remain about the overall software strategy going forward," Ives.

"We continue to believe strategic/financial buyers are abound in the software landscape looking for M&A as the secular trends around cyber security and cloud will potentially lead to an aggressive period of consolidation over the next 12 to 18 months with Broadcom/Symantec potentially kicking off the fireworks over the next few days," he adds.

Piper Jaffray and Bernstein are also out with positive notes on the potential combination of the two tech companies.