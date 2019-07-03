HP, Dell join electronics exodus from China - Nikkei

HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Dell (NYSE:DELL), who together command around 40% of the global PC market, are planning to reallocate up to 30% of their notebook production out of China, sources told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Sony and Nintendo are also looking at moving some of their game console and smart speaker manufacturing out of the country.

Tech companies have been hit hard by the U.S.-Sino trade conflict, which has seen tariffs slapped on $250B worth of Chinese imports into the U.S. while the threat of another round remains.