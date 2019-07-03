Peabody proceeds with re-entry of North Goonyella Zone 1

Peabody (NYSE:BTU) starts re-entry of Zone 1 of the North Goonyella Mine in consultation with the Queensland Mine Inspectorate.

Peabody had suspended work at the mine in September due to elevated methane and carbon monoxide levels and a fire.

"Following the reventilation of Zone 1 of the mine, our team is ready to return underground and move us yet one step closer to resuming normal operations," said Peabody Australia President George J. Schuller Jr.

The first zone of the mine represents ~25% of the area to be re-entered, and the area expected to be least affected by the incident.

Upon re-entering Zone 1, Peabody will assess conditions underground and make any necessary repairs required before reventilating Zone 2.

