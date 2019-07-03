Constellation Brands eyed after shock Canopy Growth development

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is on watch after the shock exit of Canopy Growth co-CEO Bruce Linton this morning.

The ink wasn't even dry on the press release on the stepping down of the high-profile cannabis advocate before some conjecture was made that Constellation's fingerprints are all over Linton's exit.

Last week, Constellation Brands CEO William Newlands sounded grumpy about Canopy Growth during the firm's earnings call (transcript). "While we remain happy with our investment in the cannabis space and its long-term potential, we were not pleased with Canopy’s recent reported year-end results," he stated.

Constellation holds a stake in Canopy Growth that could rise to over 50% if warrants are executed.