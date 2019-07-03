Pfizer may trim Prevnar 13 guidance after ACIP vote - Cantor

Cantor Fitzgerald's Louise Chen (Overweight/$53) says Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) may cut its sales guidance for pneumonia vaccine Prevnar 13 after the recent vote by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) backing a revision of vaccination guidelines for adults over the age of 65.

A poll of primary care docs revealed that 41% do not intend to change their usage of Prevnar 13 despite the vote, however.

The vaccine accounted for 11.3% of the company's Q1 revenues ($1,486M/13,118).

On another note, Ms. Chen believes that sales of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) HPV vaccine Gardasil 9 could ramp in patients aged 27 - 45 after the ACIP vote, adding that 26% of primary care physicians will "moderately" increase usage. She rates the stock Overweight with a $95 fair value target.

The Quant rating on PFE is Very Bullish while the SA Authors rating is Bullish.

PFE is up a fraction premarket.