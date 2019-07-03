Purplebricks calls it quits in the U.S.

Purplebricks Group says it's pulling out of the U.S., a move that will shorten the time it takes to achieve a profit.

“We see group profitability in the short term as now likely, a significant divergence from expectations six months ago,” Citigroup Inc. analysts led by Kyle Twomey said in note.

The U.K.-based online real estate agent, which charges homeowners a fixed fee whether the property sells or not, had exited Australia in May.

While the U.S. market still represents an opportunity, it will take "substantially more management time and resources than the company is able to commit at this time," the company said.