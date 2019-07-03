Canopy's Linton: "I was terminated"

Calling into CNBC, now former co-CEO of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Bruce Linton, says "stepping down" (the language in the press release) isn't the correct phrase.

As to who might have done the firing, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is under some pressure, and an owner of what could soon be a majority stake in Canopy.

"It's just not a great day for Bruce," says Linton, reminding he's an owner of 18M shares of Canopy.