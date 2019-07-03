CannTrust provides cultivation and shipment update

CannTrust Holdings (NYSE:CTST) announces an update on its outdoor cultivation operation in British Columbia and its first shipment of capsule and dry flower products to Australia.

The Company closed purchase of its first 81 acres of land in British Columbia and estimated 75,000kg of cannabis production in 2019.

As CannTrust is yet to receive Health Canada permit, its production capacity range from this operation is now estimated from 0 to 15,000kg in 2019, subject to the timing and receipt of regulatory approvals.

If a crop is not planted by August 5, 2019, there will be no outdoor harvest in 2019.

CannTrust expects to reach a definitive agreement for a long-term lease for an additional 160 acres in the near term and that all properties. Between these two properties, it expects to produce between 100,000kg to 200,000kg of cannabis in British Columbia in 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.

Also, the Company completed its first shipment of CBD, THC and 1:1 CBD:THC vegan capsules and dry flower products to Australia. These products will be resold by its partner Cannatrek Ltd. to medical patients in Australia.