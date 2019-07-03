CME's 2019 organic revenue may decline - Raymond James

CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) organic revenue growth may be slightly negative this year as overall pricing trended below estimates, writes Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy in a note.

Rate per contract through May trending mostly lower and short of Raymond James estimate, mostly on the June launch of Micro E-mini contracts.

Boosts 2019 EPS estimate by 18 cents to $6.75; average analyst estimate $6.69.

Maintains market perform rating.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-side average rating Outperform (7 Buy, 1 Outperform, 8 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell).

In the past six months, CME has risen 7.7% vs. the financials sector median performance of 8.1%.