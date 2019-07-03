Jazz Pharma to launch Sunosi next week in U.S.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) detailed its U.S. commercial launch plan for Sunosi (solriamfetol) yesterday afternoon via a webcast. The FDA approved the dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in March for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Key points:

The product will be available at pharmacies next week. Salesforce will begin calling on healthcare providers next week as well.

61% of the 165K narcolepsy patients in the U.S. are undiagnosed. Most of the diagnosed patients are being treated with stimulants (Schedule II drugs) or wake promoting agents (Schedule IV drugs).

About 12M Americans have been diagnosed with OSA. About 6% are being treated with medications. Almost half with excessive daytime sleepiness fail to respond to medications.

The wholesale price (WAC) is $660 for a 30-day supply of either the 75M mg or 150 mg dose.

Revenue assumptions include an increase in the OSA treatment rate from 6% to mid-teens, low-to-mid-single-digit growth rate in diagnosis and mid-to-high teen market share (all by 2025).

2025 sales target: at least $500M.