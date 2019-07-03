Northern Trust doesn't see a loss on loan to Woodford

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) doesn't expect a loss from its £150M loan to Woodford Patient Capital Trust, a fund that's part of the troubled Woodford Investment Management.

The Chicago-based custodial bank says the collateral supporting the loan is currently valued at 500% of the outstanding loan, the Financial Times reports.

Morgan Stanley analysts, though, point out that Woodford Patient Capital Trust traded at about 33% discount to net asset value and "Woodford is a motivated seller.

They estimate that Northern Trust would boost reserves against the loan, hurting Q2 earnings.

