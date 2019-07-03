Ford sees 4% drop in Q2 U.S. sales volume

Ford (NYSE:F) reports Q2 U.S. sales fell 4.1% to 650,336 vehicles.

Truck sales were up 7.5% to 324,243 units, while SUV sales were down 8.6% and car sales plummeted 21.4%.

F-Series sales fell 1.3% to 234K units. Explorer sales were down 38% to 35.7K units. Expedition sales were up 51% to 21.8K units.

Ford sales update: "In a very competitive market we grew our total pickup segment share in Q2, and we have extended F-Series’ leadership, this year and now with the Ranger introduction we have further broadened America’s best-selling lineup. We also began selling our all-new Explorer at the end of the quarter. With the Explorer and the all-new Escape coming soon, we are on track to have the freshest SUV lineup in the industry by year's end."

Ford is trading flat in the premarket session.