Stocks open higher, bond yields push lower

U.S. stocks open in the green on the shortened pre-holiday session as Treasuries rally, pushing yields further below 2%.
The Nasdaq rises 0.3%, the S&P 500 gains 0.3% and the Dow increases almost 55 points, or +0.2%.
An early look at S&P 500 industry sectors shows historically defensive real estate (+1.8%) and utilities (+1.2%) as the strongest performers, with energy (-1.7%) and financials (-0.2%) as the weakest.
Among notable movers, Tesla (+5.9%) rises after Q2 deliveries topped expectations, and Canopy Growth sinks 4.6% after co-CEO Bruce Linton steps down.
In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index advances 0.7%.
Crude oil rises 1.2% to $56.93 per barrel; gold gains 0.8% to $1,419.80.
10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down almost 7 basis points to 1.965%.
Dollar Index is little changed at 96.69.
