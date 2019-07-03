Stocks open higher, bond yields push lower

U.S. stocks open in the green on the shortened pre-holiday session as Treasuries rally, pushing yields further below 2%.

The Nasdaq rises 0.3% , the S&P 500 gains 0.3% and the Dow increases almost 55 points, or +0.2% .

An early look at S&P 500 industry sectors shows historically defensive real estate ( +1.8% ) and utilities ( +1.2% ) as the strongest performers, with energy ( -1.7% ) and financials ( -0.2% ) as the weakest.

Among notable movers, Tesla ( +5.9% ) rises after Q2 deliveries topped expectations, and Canopy Growth sinks 4.6% after co-CEO Bruce Linton steps down.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index advances 0.7% .

Crude oil rises 1.2% to $56.93 per barrel; gold gains 0.8% to $1,419.80.

10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down almost 7 basis points to 1.965%.

Dollar Index is little changed at 96.69.