Annovis Bio readies IPO

Annovis Bio (ANVS) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $11.5M IPO.

The Berwyn, PA-based company develops treatments for neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's (AD) and Parkinson's (PD) diseases.

Lead candidate is orally administered ANVS-401 which, according to the company, inhibits the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins (amyloid beta, tau and a-synuclein) associated with neurodegeneration. A Phase 2a study in AD patients is ongoing. A Phase 2a in PD patients should launch in Q1 2020. By the end of 2024, it expects to have conducted two pivotal trials in AD and PD and to have filed a U.S. marketing application.

2019 Financials (Q1): Operating Expenses: $186.8K (-1.6%); Net Loss: ($190.9K) (-0.5%); Cash Burn: ($228.7K) (-45.8%).