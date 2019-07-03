Google's Stadia not immediate threat to gaming duopoly - WSJ

With upcoming new-generation console launches coming up, Sony (SNE +1.4% ) and Microsoft (MSFT +0.1% ) needn't worry too hard about the head-start they're giving Google's (GOOG +0.7% , GOOGL +0.7% ) console-free Stadia service, WSJ's Dan Gallagher writes.

Cloud gaming will take time to catch on, he says, and judging from last month's launch details, Stadia falls short on the measure of offering the right games at a compelling price.

It's clear from details so far that Sony and Microsoft are targeting power gamers with their technically advanced consoles, and neither company is sitting on their hands when it comes to cloud services -- including an unusual joint arrangement.