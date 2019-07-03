A Prime headache setting up in grocery/food sector

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day is expected to disrupt the grocery store and food sectors even more this year, according to analytics platform Profitero

24% of U.S. Prime members and 18% of U.K. Prime members are expected to make a grocery purchase during the two-day shopping event.

Those sales may not go to food stalwarts like Kellogg (NYSE:K), General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Post Holdings (NYSE:POST). Last year, small brands in the grocery sector saw huge sales jumps - including Hey Girl Tea (+998%), Truwomen (+866%), Isofrut (+713%), Halfpops (+633%) and Once Upon A Farm (+633%). Prime Day also adds pressure to Kroger (NYSE:KR), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to fire off food deals of their own.