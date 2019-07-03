Stolt-Nielsen -4.1% on weak margins

Stolt-Nielsen (OTCPK:SOIEF) reported Q2 revenue decreased of 4.1% Y/Y to $518.9M.

Segment revenue: Tankers $293.6M (-4.9% Y/Y), Terminals $63.1M (-1.3% Y/Y), Tank containers $135.8M (-5.2% Y/Y) and Stolt Sea farm $25.4M (+4.1% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall margins: Gross declined 104 bps to 17.1% and operating declined 79 bps to 8.17%.

Segment operating margin: Tankers declined 423 bps to 4.36%; Terminals declined 39 bps to 31.2%; Tank containers declined 385 bps to 9.28% and Stolt Sea Farm declined 1,300 bps to 2.95%.

Stolt tankers joint service sailed-in time-charter index for H1 was 0.53, compared with 0.58 for the same period.

At Stolthaven terminals tank capacity utilisation rate increased to 91.6% in H1 2019 from 89.3% in H1 2018.

Stolt Tank Containers experienced a reduced number of shipments during H1 2019, compared Y/Y due to increased competition and price pressure.

Leased units increased by 2,474 tanks, net of off-hires, in H1 2019 and at the same time, Stolt Tank Containers retired 278 older tank containers.

