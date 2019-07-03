Orcel set to sue Santander for €100M - FT

Andrea Orcel is ready to file a lawsuit against Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) for withdrawing its offer to hire him as CEO earlier this year, the Financial Times reports, citing people how have seen the suit.

Orcel is demanding the CEO role at Santander or €100M ($113M) in damages; he won't file the lawsuit or make it public until Santander has had the opportunity to review its contents.

The lawsuit alleges that the Spanish bank breached its contract with Orcel.

Santander withdrew the job offer in January after concluding it couldn't justify paying him a package valued up to €50M to reimburse him for deferred compensation he lost by leaving his previous job as head of UBS's investment bank.

