Domtar drops amid downgrades on market outlook

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) is 1.2% lower after a downgrade to Underperform by BMO Capital Markets, and a similar cut to Hold from Buy at Vertical Research.

BMO notes an overall eroding core business outlook in its downgrade, pointing to a "shocking correction" in global pulp prices along with signs of decline in uncoated white paper markets.

Vertical has cut its price target to $48 from $51, implying 11.2% upside.

While sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, the stock has a Quant rating of Neutral.