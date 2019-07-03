Energean takes lead in race to buy Edison's oil and gas unit - Reuters

Energean (OTCPK:EERGF) got into the final bidding round for the Edison’s oil and natural gas unit along with Cairn Energy, and has reportedly emerged as the front-runner in the race.

The acquisition is expected to expand Energean’s operations in the eastern Mediterranean with a significant presence in Egypt’s offshore basin; Edison’s portfolio also includes assets in Italy, Algeria, Croatia, the British & Norwegian North Sea as well as Greece.

The acquisition would mark a bold bet as Energean develops Karish and Tanin gas fields offshore Israel, where production is due to commence early in 2021, at an estimated cost of $1.6B.

Edison produced ~50,000 barrels of oil & gas equivalent per day in 2018, and its portfolio includes reserves of 209.1M boe.