Netflix lands space at iconic U.K. studio

Netflix (NFLX +1.3% ) says it created a new U.K. production hub at Shepperton Studios.

"Shepperton has been synonymous with world class film for nearly a century and it’s an important production hub for the U.K. creative community today," says Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos on the development.

Netflix will be able to use 14 sound stages at the iconic Shepperton complex near London.

The streamer's The Old Guard project featuring Charlize Theron will be the first project to utilize the new hub.