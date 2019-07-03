Body and Mind acquires ShowGrow California dispensaries

Body and Mind (OTCPK:BMMJ +1.5% ) has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire a 100% ownership interest in ShowGrow's Long Beach, California dispensary, a settlement agreement to acquire a 60% ownership interest in ShowGrow's San Diego, California dispensary and a lease assignment on the San Diego operation.

The Acquisition Purchase Agreement purchase price is $6.7M; and the NMG SD Settlement includes a total valuation of $2M.

The Acquisition provides Body and Mind with a beachhead to establish retail operations in California, which will assist the Company in rolling out its brands beyond Nevada, Ohio and Arkansas. The Acquisition provides exposure to high-growth, near-term revenue producing assets with solid earnings potential and access to deep domain knowledge of the California cannabis industry.