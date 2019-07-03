Mortgage rates stabilize

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.75% for the week ending July 3, 2019, up slightly from 3.73% in the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.52% at this time last year.

“The data suggests the economy is weakening but is still on very solid ground with high consumer confidence and a strong labor market," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

He also notes: "The housing market continues to slowly improve and gain momentum as we head into the second half of the year."

15-year FRM averages 3.18% vs. 3.16% in the prior week and 3.99% at this time last year.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.45% vs. 3.39% in the previous week and 3.74% at this time last year.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSE:ITB) rises 0.2% .

ETFs: MORL, REM, XHB, ITB, MORT