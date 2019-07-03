Trump wants to pump more dollars in the system

President Trump urges the U.S. to pour more money into the system to lower the value of the dollar.

"China and Europe playing big currency manipulation game and pumping money into their system in order to compete with USA. We should MATCH," he writes on Twitter.

This comes about 10 minutes after Trump crows about the S&P 500 reaching a new high.

Dollar Index ticks down 0.1% to 96.66.

Nasdaq rises 0.5% , S&P +0.4% , and Dow +0.3% .

10-year Treasury yield is down 3 basis points at 1.95%.