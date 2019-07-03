Crawford & Company acquires Penta Expertise & Consult

Crawford & Company (CRD.A -0.4% ) announces the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Penta Expertise & Consult NV.

Penta, headquartered in Antwerp delivers a range of highly specialized loss-adjusting services for complex claims, with a particular focus on the construction and engineering sectors

Penta provides Crawford with an enhanced capability to deliver the full range of loss adjusting, accounting, engineering and loss mitigation services offered by Crawford Global Technical Services directly to clients across the Benelux region.

Deal terms were not disclosed.