Bond ETF inflows forge new record in June

Even as global equities rallied 6% in June, bond ETFs logged $25B of inflows, up 45% from the previous record in October 2014, according to State Street's head of SPDR Americas Research, Matthew Bartolino.

He says concerns over protracted trade disputes, Iran's nuclear developments, and less-than-robust economic momentum are likely to keep demand for risk-averse investments strong.

"This uncertainty, along with the price appreciation from declining rates adding a bit of a performance boost, should keep the bond flows coming," Bartolino writes.

Another asset class to benefit from the current macro risks and declining rate environment -- gold; gold-backed ETFs took in $2.8B in June, their highest since June 2016.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF

Gold ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLD