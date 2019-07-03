Karyopharm shares halted pending news; shares up 36%

Nasdaq has suspended trading in Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI +36% ) pending the release of news, in this case pertaining to the FDA nod for multiple myeloma med XPOVIO (selinexor). The agency's formal action date is Saturday, July 6, meaning that an announcement should be made today considering the Independence Day weekend.

Update: Shares are up 36% on the resumption of trading. Volume is 12x normal.

Update: The FDA announced accelerated approval.

Update: Management will host a conference call today at 1:30 pm ET to discuss the approval.