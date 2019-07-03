S&P, Dow on track to hit new closing records

The S&P 500 and Dow are on track to set new closing records as trade dispute worries ebb and expectations for interest-rate cuts solidify.

The S&P gains 0.6% , touching an intraday record high of 2,991.45, breaking its last record set two days ago.

The Dow rises 0.5% , at 26,914.08 is on pace to exceed its previous closing high of 26,828.39 set on Oct. 3, 2018.

The Nasdaq +0.6% , earlier touched 8,158.42, still below its intraday record high of 8,176.08.

All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors light up green, with high dividend yielding utilities ( +1.2% ) and real estate ( +1.2% ) stocks leading the pack; materials ( +0.1% ) and energy ( +0.2% ) trail the broader market.

Crude oil rises 0.2% to $56.36 per barrel; gold gains 0.8% to $1,419.40 per ounce.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.95%.