S&P, Dow on track to hit new closing records

The S&P 500 and Dow are on track to set new closing records as trade dispute worries ebb and expectations for interest-rate cuts solidify.
The S&P gains 0.6%, touching an intraday record high of 2,991.45, breaking its last record set two days ago.
The Dow rises 0.5%, at 26,914.08 is on pace to exceed its previous closing high of 26,828.39 set on Oct. 3, 2018.
The Nasdaq +0.6%, earlier touched 8,158.42, still below its intraday record high of 8,176.08.
All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors light up green, with high dividend yielding utilities (+1.2%) and real estate (+1.2%) stocks leading the pack; materials (+0.1%) and energy (+0.2%) trail the broader market.
Crude oil rises 0.2% to $56.36 per barrel; gold gains 0.8% to $1,419.40 per ounce.
10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.95%.
Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 96.80.
Now read: Why The Next Recession Matters So Much »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox