Air Force chooses L3Harris for prototype replacement radio

The U.S. Air Force has chosen L3Harris Technologies (LHX -2.3% ) to prototype a replacement radio for the AN/ARC-190 airborne HF radio.

The contract covers the L3Harris Falcon Wideband Airborne HF Radio, a software-defined digital multimode radio that can augment space-based beyond-line-of-sight systems.

It will allow airmen to communicate data at speeds up to 10 times that on legacy ARC-190 radios, L3Harris says.

L3Harris will now be part of a competitive down select; initial development will lead to low-rate production followed by a full production decision.